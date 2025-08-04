A team from Noerr, led by partners Björn Paulsen, Moritz Koch and Stephan Schulz, have announced their role in advising Hamburg-based Jungheinrich AG on the sale of its Russian subsidiary, Jungheinrich Lift Truck OOO. The subsidiary was sold to a Russian financial investor and asset manager who won in a competitive bidding process facilitated by Noerr along with M&A advisors Novus Capital. The deal is anticipated to finalise in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending standard closing conditions, particularly the approval from the Russian Government Commission on the Control of Foreign Investment. This transaction is noted as one within a series of Russian exit deals that Noerr has managed for prominent Western firms, including Mercedes Benz.

The dedicated Noerr team includes lead partners in various sectors. In Corporate/M&A, partners Björn Paulsen and Moritz Koch along with Stephan Schulz from Capital Markets contributed their expertise to ensure a seamless transaction. Supporting them were senior associate Ilya Hatskevich and associate Leonie Köster, both based in Hamburg. Additionally, the Russian Desk, comprising partner Viktor Gerbutov and Irina Chernousova, played a crucial role in navigating local complexities. Bärbel Sachs and David Rösch from International Trade, as well as Pascal Schumacher from Data, Tech & Telecoms, rounded out the team, ensuring well-rounded legal support throughout the process.

Reflecting on their approach, Noerr emphasises their commitment to anticipating developments and transforming change into advantage, as expressed in their mission to chart new paths into the future with a robust team of 500 advisors. Their expertise spans the full width of corporate and business law, complemented by close partnerships with leading law firms globally.