Noerr assists J.C. Flowers with sale

Noerr has provided legal guidance to J.C. Flowers in the sale of HRK LUNIS AG to Seven2

On 1 April 2025, Noerr's team, headed by Volker Land and Uwe Brendler, advised J.C. Flowers in the significant sale of its stake in HRK LUNIS AG to French private equity firm Seven2. Renowned as a leading independent asset manager in the German-speaking region, HRK LUNIS AG is poised for growth under new ownership. This transaction is currently awaiting the usual regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Volker Land, a partner in Noerr's Hamburg office, has a longstanding relationship with J.C. Flowers, having previously advised them on various transactions, including the acquisition and privatization of Hamburg Commercial Bank AG. The firm's extensive experience in the financial services sector has been instrumental in facilitating this sale and continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted advisor.

The Noerr team involved in this transaction highlights the firm's comprehensive expertise across multiple legal domains, ensuring that J.C. Flowers receives well-rounded support during this pivotal moment. Noerr boasts a diverse group of specialists, including partners and associates from multiple cities, all contributing to a robust legal strategy that meets the intricate demands of private equity deals. As stated by the firm, "Noerr anticipates developments, transforming change into advantage and charting new ways into the future," showcasing its commitment to innovation and client success in an evolving legal landscape.