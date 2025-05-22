A dedicated team from Noerr, headed by Tim Behrens, has successfully advised Poligroh Eins GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of Poligroh Holding GmbH & Co. KG, in its acquisition of three residential properties in Tübingen and Nuremberg from subsidiaries of UmweltBank AG, renowned for its focus on environmental banking. This acquisition enables Poligroh, the real estate investment arm of the prominent Hansgrohe SE family office, to expand its portfolio with sustainable assets.

The newly acquired portfolio comprises two properties in Tübingen and one in Nuremberg, encompassing a total of 293 apartments and 16 commercial units, and spans over 28,000 square metres. Each property, constructed in 2018 and 2020, features both privately financed and socially subsidised apartments, ensuring a mix that addresses community needs. Notably, these buildings boast high ESG standards, are equipped with photovoltaic systems, and have partial certification under the standards of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

In alignment with Poligroh’s investment strategy, the focus of this investment is not solely on optimising returns but on the preservation of sustainable value and fostering long-term growth. Poligroh’s stated objective is to maintain the properties’ attractiveness over time, ensuring that rent levels remain reasonable for existing and future tenants. This approach underscores a commitment to both investment acumen and social responsibility.

Noerr provided comprehensive legal and tax advice throughout the acquisition process, employing a skilled team that includes real estate investment specialists Valentina Glasa and Philipp König, as well as regulatory and tax experts from various cities across Germany, demonstrating the depth of expertise available through the firm.

