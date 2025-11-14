Noerr has successfully advised Wien Energie GmbH, a major Austrian energy provider, on its billion-euro acquisition of the ImWind Group. The transaction, facilitated by a skilled team led by Tibor Fedke and John Jun, involved collaboration with Austrian partner firm E+H Rechtsanwälte GmbH. Wien Energie is a subsidiary of Stadtwerke Wien, the public utility company of Vienna, and holds the position of Austria’s largest regional energy provider.

The ImWind Group is notable for its extensive operations, which include 52 wind turbines across 14 wind farms, as well as four photovoltaic systems located in Austria, Germany, and Italy. Their project infrastructure boasts an impressive annual production capacity exceeding 2 TWh with various wind energy and photovoltaic projects currently in the pipeline.

To ensure compliance with the complexities of German law during the acquisition, an integrated team from Noerr’s Energy & Infrastructure practice group was involved in the transaction. The key advisors included partners such as Tibor Fedke and senior associate John Jun, who both operate in the Corporate/M&A sector from Berlin. Their corporate team also included senior associate Lilli Frederike Sachse and project lawyer Simon Wittenstein.

In terms of energy law, Gabriele Haas (partner) and Christof Federwisch (partner), along with senior associate Marius Siebecker and associate Silvius Treutwein, comprised the Frankfurt-based team. Real estate expertise was provided by partners Alexander Jänecke and Christoph Hons, also from Frankfurt. The engineering, procurement, and construction side was backed by partners Volker Bock and Philipp Isert from Dresden. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Wien Energie, reinforcing its commitment to expanding renewable energy production across Europe.