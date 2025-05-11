In a notable cross-border transaction, Noerr, a prominent law firm, has advised the shareholders of Südweststahl Group as lead counsel during its merger with the Van Merksteijn Steel Group. This merger, formalised through a joint venture agreement in December 2024, has resulted in the establishment of the Reinforcing Steel Europe B.V. (RSE Group). The strategic move received approval from competition authorities across five European countries.

This merger represents a significant step forward for both companies, enhancing their stature as leading manufacturers and processors of reinforcing steel in Europe. The RSE Group, which now boasts subsidiaries not only in Germany but also in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, plans to broaden its operations beyond reinforcing steel manufacturing and processing. The company will also engage in by-products, plant engineering, training, sales, and service. With the head office in Almelo, Netherlands, the RSE Group is making strides in the European steel market.

The collaboration aims to address the current challenges faced by the steel industry while securing a robust foundation for the companies’ core operations. The RSE Group is particularly focused on enhancing efficiency, transforming industry standards, and committing to environmentally friendly practices by producing green steel. The merger facilitates significant advantages for both entities, allowing Südweststahl Group to optimise production capacities at its rolling mills in Kehl and Trier. Van Merksteijn Steel Group stands to gain a reliable supply of sustainable wire rod made through eco-friendly electric arc furnaces (EAFs), with Badische Stahlwerke being recognised as one of Germany’s most advanced electric steelworks.

In this complex transaction, Noerr provided comprehensive legal advice covering transaction-related agreements, tax structuring, financing, employee participation matters, and competitive law aspects. The firm’s team, led by Jan-Philipp Meier, Marco Siemers, and Christian Haagen, worked closely with various specialists across multiple legal domains involved in this merger.

As Noerr progresses with this cross-border deal, it continues its commitment to turning transformative changes into competitive advantages, spearheading innovative approaches for its clients through an expert team of over 500 advisors in corporate and business law across the globe