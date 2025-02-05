Noerr advises Kolibri Beteiligung on successful EUR 145 million bond placement

Noerr has provided legal counsel to Kolibri Beteiligung GmbH, the parent company of Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH, on the issuance and successful placement of a secured corporate bond (Nordic Bond) with an initial volume of EUR 145 million and a four-year maturity.

The bond, which can be increased to a total volume of up to EUR 200 million, features a floating interest rate with a margin above EURIBOR (three months). It has been fully placed with institutional investors. The bonds are set to be included in trading on the OTC market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the bond placement will be used for the early repayment of the Company’s existing bond maturing in 2026. Additionally, the funds will support the refinancing of existing liabilities within the group and contribute to the ongoing operations and future growth of the Zeitfracht Group.

The Zeitfracht Group operates internationally with approximately 1,950 employees, focusing on book wholesaling, publishing distribution, electronics, transport, and fulfilment.

Advisors to Kolibri Beteiligung GmbH: Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB

Lead: Dr Julian Schulze De la Cruz (Partner, Capital Markets, Frankfurt), Dr Alexander Schilling (Partner, Banking and Finance, Munich)

Capital Markets Law: Dr Thomas Thies (Senior Associate, Frankfurt)

Banking and Finance Law: Dr Marius Fischer, Jonas Strubel (both Associate, both Frankfurt)

Noerr anticipates market developments, transforming change into advantage and charting new paths into the future. With 500 legal advisors covering the full spectrum of corporate and business law, Noerr collaborates closely with leading law firms worldwide to provide expert legal solutions.