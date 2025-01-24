Noerr Advises HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on Acquisition of Gänsemarkt Property in Hamburg
Noerr, a leading European law firm, has successfully advised HanseMerkur Grundvermögen AG (HMG) on the acquisition of the Gänsemarkt property in Hamburg
The property, previously known as the Gänsemarktpassage, is slated for a complete redevelopment into a state-of-the-art office and commercial building.
The transaction was executed through one of HMG's investment vehicles, with the sell-side represented by the insolvency administrator of a Signa group company.
Redevelopment Plans
Located in Hamburg's prime city center, near landmarks such as the Hamburg State Opera and the Jungfernstieg promenade, the site will undergo a transformative redevelopment. The new eight-storey complex will feature:
- Approx. 20,700 m² of leasable space.
- LEED Platinum sustainability certification, reflecting HMG's commitment to green development.
- Modern courtyards and passageways to host retail and dining outlets.
- Flexible workspaces, including open-plan areas and private offices.
- Outdoor terraces on the top floor with scenic views of the Alster lake.
Construction is expected to resume after delays since October 2023, with a completion target set for mid-2028.
Noerr's Advisory Team
The transaction was led by Tim Behrens, Partner in Noerr's Real Estate Investment group in Frankfurt, supported by an interdisciplinary team across multiple offices:
- Real Estate Investment: Valentina Glasa, Philipp König, Daniel Nickisch, and Hendrik Westendorf.
- Public Law: Carsten Bringmann and Ines Mittermeier.
- Tax: Martin Haisch and Steffen Arlich.
- Restructuring & Insolvency: Konrad Fichter.
- Regulatory & Governmental Affairs: Bärbel Sachs and Yuliya Zhmuro.
