Noerr Advises HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on Acquisition of Gänsemarkt Property in Hamburg

The property, previously known as the Gänsemarktpassage, is slated for a complete redevelopment into a state-of-the-art office and commercial building.

The transaction was executed through one of HMG's investment vehicles, with the sell-side represented by the insolvency administrator of a Signa group company.

Redevelopment Plans

Located in Hamburg's prime city center, near landmarks such as the Hamburg State Opera and the Jungfernstieg promenade, the site will undergo a transformative redevelopment. The new eight-storey complex will feature:

Approx. 20,700 m² of leasable space .

. LEED Platinum sustainability certification , reflecting HMG's commitment to green development.

, reflecting HMG's commitment to green development. Modern courtyards and passageways to host retail and dining outlets.

to host retail and dining outlets. Flexible workspaces , including open-plan areas and private offices.

, including open-plan areas and private offices. Outdoor terraces on the top floor with scenic views of the Alster lake.

Construction is expected to resume after delays since October 2023, with a completion target set for mid-2028.

Noerr's Advisory Team

The transaction was led by Tim Behrens, Partner in Noerr's Real Estate Investment group in Frankfurt, supported by an interdisciplinary team across multiple offices:

Real Estate Investment : Valentina Glasa, Philipp König, Daniel Nickisch, and Hendrik Westendorf.

: Valentina Glasa, Philipp König, Daniel Nickisch, and Hendrik Westendorf. Public Law : Carsten Bringmann and Ines Mittermeier.

: Carsten Bringmann and Ines Mittermeier. Tax : Martin Haisch and Steffen Arlich.

: Martin Haisch and Steffen Arlich. Restructuring & Insolvency : Konrad Fichter.

: Konrad Fichter. Regulatory & Governmental Affairs: Bärbel Sachs and Yuliya Zhmuro.

