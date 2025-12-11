In a significant move towards growing its renewable energy footprint, Exus Renewables has successfully completed the acquisition of a 69 MW wind portfolio from Deutsche WindXperts (DWXP). The deal was facilitated by a dedicated team from Noerr, led by partners Christoph Spiering and Vanessa Hoffmann Linhard. This portfolio consists of four wind farms currently under development in North Rhine-Westphalia and marks Exus’ inaugural wind investment in Germany, following years of providing asset management services for third parties.

"This acquisition represents a strategically significant step for Exus," stated Spiering, as the company broadens its presence in key European markets and amplifies its asset base. Furthermore, the acquired portfolio has potential for future capacity expansion, aligning with Exus’ long-term commitment to support decarbonisation efforts across Europe. Construction on these wind farms is set to commence in 2026, with expectations for commercial operations to begin by 2028.

The advisory team from Noerr was comprehensive, encompassing various sectors necessary for the successful navigation of such a complex transaction. Alongside Spiering and Hoffmann Linhard, the corporate team included associates Kevin Stumme and Leonie Köster from Hamburg. The energy sector was represented by partner Gabriele Haas and associate Silvius Treutwein, both based in Frankfurt, while regulatory advice was provided by partners Christof Federwisch and Marius Siebecker. Real estate and construction expertise came from partners Clemens Schönemann and Gregor Barbers respectively, with several associates supporting their efforts.

"In a landscape that demands innovation and adaptability, Noerr combines legal excellence with a deep understanding of industry-specific needs," remarked Tommaso, highlighting the firm’s extensive experience in managing complex projects on both national and international stages. The firm is well-regarded for its ability to navigate challenging regulatory environments, making it a suitable partner for Exus in their latest venture into Germany's renewable energy sector.