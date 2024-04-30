Noerr advises EMERAM on CoCoNet AG acquisition

EMERAM is a leading investment firm specialising in medium-sized companies within German-speaking regions, focusing on growth companies in sectors such as technology/software, value-added services, and non-discretionary consumer goods.

CoCoNet specialises in digital corporate banking software, particularly in payment transactions and cash management. Their solutions, designed to enhance customer experience without altering core banking systems, have earned them an international presence, with offices in Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, and Austria.

Noerr's expertise in advising EMERAM includes previous transactions such as the sale of the Officium Group.

Advisors to EMERAM from Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB include:

Christoph Thiermann (Partner, Private Equity, Munich) - Team Lead

Michael Schuhmacher (Partner, Frankfurt) - Head of Finance

Aleksandra Vujinovic (Senior Associate, Frankfurt)

Daniel Prexler (Senior Associate, Munich)

Pia-Alena Abele (Associate, Munich)

Sebastian Schilling (Associate, Munich)

Pinar Turkac-Christmann (Associated Partner, Frankfurt) - Finance

Benjamin Jahn (Partner, Munich) - Employment

Laura Adjan (Associate, Munich) - Employment

Katja Steinthaler (Senior Associate, Munich) - IP

Patrick Neidinger (Associated Partner, Munich) - IT/Digital Business

Konstantin Richter (Associate, Munich) - IT/Digital Business

Lennart Laude (Associate, Munich) - IT/Digital Business

Julian Monschke (Associated Partner, Frankfurt) - Data Protection

Karl-Alexander Neumann (Associated Partner, Hamburg) - Regulatory

Arndt Alexander Schmidt (Senior Associate, Hamburg) - Regulatory

Noerr's expertise and comprehensive approach have facilitated a successful acquisition for EMERAM, further solidifying their position in the investment landscape.