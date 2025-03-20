Noerr advises Dieter Schwarz Foundation

Noerr has advised the Dieter Schwarz Foundation on the long-term funding of the Max Planck Society. The team, led by Susanne Rummel and Gerald Reger, facilitated the support for the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research’s new departments in Heilbronn. This initiative will advance interdisciplinary research by focusing on biological systems, including proteins, cells, organoids, and skin models. Additionally, funding will aid the Max Planck Schools, a graduate programme involving 26 German universities and 35 research institutions.

The Dieter Schwarz Foundation’s investment will enhance innovative research and foster international graduate support. The foundation will also fund construction measures for the institute's expansion, the Max Planck Schools, and a meeting centre in Heilbronn. The city’s educational campus already houses the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich), with an innovation park for AI currently under development.

Gerald Reger and Susanne Rummel had previously advised the Dieter Schwarz Foundation on funding 41 endowed professorships at TUM’s Heilbronn, Munich, and Garching locations.