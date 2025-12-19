Noerr has announced that a team led by Thomas Schulz, Carmen Böhn, and John Jun advised the British-based Constellation Cold Logistics Group (Constellation) on its strategic acquisition of Spedition Wohlert und Wohlert Kühl Logistik. This move enables Constellation's entry into the German market, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of cold storage and temperature-controlled logistics services across nine European countries.

The Wohlert Group serves as a full-service partner for the food industry, boasting two main cold storage facilities in Northern Germany alongside several satellite locations. This acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Constellation’s influence and operational footprint throughout Europe. In addition to expanding its German operations, the deal includes the Wohlert Group's transport business in Poland, although it is still pending the necessary regulatory approvals. Completion of the transaction is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

Noerr provided comprehensive advice on the German legal intricacies involved in the acquisition and also assisted in addressing Polish legal considerations as lead counsel in collaboration with Schönherr.

The advisory team to Constellation Cold Logistics comprised of various professionals from Noerr specialising in different fields. Aside from Schulz and Böhn, key team members included John Jun and Lena Felden for Corporate/M&A, Marvin Bartels and Sven Vetter in IP/IT, and Boris Blunck alongside Daniela Reinhardt in Employment & Pensions. The Real Estate division was represented by Alexander Jähnecke and Philipp König, while regulatory matters were handled by Tobias Zuber, Joachim Rung, and Caroline Glöckle. For Antitrust & Competition and FDI issues, Sarah Blazek and her team provided essential insights. The Tax advisory team included Andre Happel, Peter Scheuch, Thomas Renner, and Stefan Schick.

Schönherr played a crucial advisory role in Poland, with experts Paweł Halwa, Krzysztof Pawlak, and Szymon Czerwiński contributing their knowledge.

