Noerr advises Cadre Holdings on major nuclear acquisition

Announcements
Cadre Holdings acquires Carr’s Group Engineering Division for £75 million, expanding its nuclear safety business

Noerr, in collaboration with Ropes & Gray, advised Cadre Holdings, Inc. on its acquisition of Carr’s Group plc’s Engineering Division for approximately £75 million. The transaction includes industry-leading brands such as Wälischmiller, Bendalls Engineering, NW Total Engineered Solutions, and NuVision Engineering, with operations in the UK, Germany, and the US.

This acquisition strengthens Cadre’s presence in international nuclear markets and introduces new product categories to its portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending customary approvals.

Noerr’s multi-disciplinary team included experts in private equity, sanctions, real estate, employment, and foreign trade law, alongside Ropes & Gray as lead counsel.