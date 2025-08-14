Noerr has announced that it has advised Bayerische Versorgungskammer (BVK) on the successful refinancing of Kaufhaus Tyrol GmbH’s loan obligations. This strategic move was executed in conjunction with the sale of Kaufhaus Tyrol GmbH to a subsidiary of JC Luxemburg Holding SCSp. The acquisition is backed by an investor consortium, prominently led by Peek & Cloppenburg. The transaction reached a significant milestone with the closing taking place on 6 August 2025.

Kaufhaus Tyrol GmbH operates a well-known shopping centre located in the city centre of Innsbruck and was formerly a part of the SIGNA Group. Bayerische Versorgungskammer acts as the statutory representative for numerous Bavarian pension institutions, which include the Bavarian Pensions Association and various professional pension schemes catering to doctors, pharmacists, architects, and other professions. The newly implemented restructuring provides essential planning certainty and enables an orderly exit from BVK’s previous loan commitments.

The Noerr team, renowned for its restructuring and finance expertise, has handled numerous complex transactions involving SIGNA for different lenders over the past year. Their collaborative approach across various practice groups allowed the firm to devise robust solutions in a remarkably short timeframe. This capability not only secured BVK’s position but also permitted necessary business flexibility.

This transaction underscores Noerr’s proficiency in delivering tailored financing solutions for institutional investors, even amidst challenging market conditions, while effectively protecting their interests. The advice was provided by the Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB team, consisting of partner Andreas Naujoks, associated partner Dorian Legel, senior associate Kevin Brühl, and associate Selena Nastvogel, all based in Frankfurt.