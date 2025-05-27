A team from Noerr led by Felix Blobel has provided strategic legal advice to the BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund regarding its investment in OroraTech GmbH. This investment occurred during the second closing of OroraTech's Series B financing round, which has been expanded to 37 million euros. OroraTech, a Munich-based start-up founded in 2018, is renowned for being the world’s leading provider of satellite-powered systems designed to predict forest fires. The company's technology allows for the detection of fires of all sizes, both day and night.

The financing round was notably supported not only by the BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund but also by Rabo Ventures and by established investors such as Bayern Kapital, Edaphon, and the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF). This significant backing underscores the growing importance and reliability of OroraTech's innovative solutions in combating forest fires, particularly as climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of such natural disasters.

Noerr is recognised as one of the foremost law firms specialising in venture capital and growth capital, frequently assisting investors during funding rounds and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Their expertise is further exemplified by the engagement of Felix Blobel as partner, alongside senior associate Nicolas Schlüter and associate Elmar Trautmann, all from the firm's private equity and venture capital division in Berlin.

Felix Blobel remarked, “We are pleased to have supported BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund in this significant investment. The commitment to sustainability and innovative technology aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering adaptive strategies in the venture capital landscape.” Noerr emphasises proactive developments, aiming to transform change into advantages while seeking innovative pathways for future growth, supported by 500 advisors specialising in comprehensive corporate and business law.