A team from Noerr, directed by Alexander Schilling and Martina Buller, has played a pivotal role in advising the bank consortium on this significant financial arrangement. The new revolving credit facility, amounting to €600 million, is designed to replace an existing loan of the same value. This transition not only secures vital funds but also aligns with HUGO BOSS's "Claim 5 Touchdown" growth strategy, demonstrating a commitment to expansion and financial robustness.

The newly established credit agreement is set for a term of five years and comes equipped with two options for extension, each for an additional year. This flexibility is further enhanced by an available increase option that could provide up to €300 million more if required. Notably, the credit margin is intricately connected to the attainment of specific sustainability criteria, highlighting a growing trend in finance to intertwine fiscal responsibility with environmental accountability.

The advisory team to the bank consortium boasts several key participants from Noerr, including partners Alexander Schilling and Nikolai Warneke, alongside associated partner Martina Buller and senior associate Marius Fischer, all from Banking & Finance based in Frankfurt. Additionally, tax advisors Andre Happel, Thomas Renner, and Antonia Bach contributed their expertise, ensuring a rounded and comprehensive approach to the advising process.

