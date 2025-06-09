In a significant transaction marking one of its largest acquisitions, the BlueSun Group has successfully acquired fit GmbH, a prominent manufacturer of laundry, cleaning, and household detergents in Germany. This strategic move aims to enhance BlueSun’s market position in the household products sector while expanding its product range across Europe. The Noerr team, comprised of Dorian Legel, Martina Buller, and Andreas Naujoks, provided German counsel on the financing aspects of the acquisition, ensuring that all legal parameters were meticulously adhered to throughout the process.

Founded in Hirschfelde near Zittau, fit GmbH is noted for its commitment to high quality standards. The acquisition will not disrupt its operations, as the company is set to remain independent while retaining its jobs, production facilities, and company structure. This decision underscores BlueSun's commitment to maintaining continuity and stability for its new employees and customers.

Moreover, Noerr collaborated closely with the international law firm Pérez-Llorca, which has a presence in Spain, Portugal, and Mexico. The two firms worked together to coordinate legal advice on the acquisition financing, reflecting a comprehensive approach to cross-border transactions. Noerr brings to the table a robust network of 500 advisors who excel in corporate and business law, actively transforming challenges into opportunities for clients.

As businesses navigate their paths in competitive markets, Noerr emphasizes its vision of adapting to change and leveraging it for strategic advantage, ensuring that clients like BlueSun Group can chart new trajectories into the future.