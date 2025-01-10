Noerr advises banking syndicate on VARTA AG

Noerr has advised a banking syndicate on the restructuring of VARTA AG under the German Corporate Stabilisation and Restructuring Act (StaRUG). The restructuring plan aims to reduce VARTA’s debt from €485 million to approximately €230 million while securing €60 million in new equity and a €60 million loan. The plan has been accepted by a majority of stakeholders and confirmed by the Stuttgart Local Court. The Noerr team, led by Andreas Naujoks and Simone Schönen, navigated the diverse interests of stakeholders to facilitate the process.