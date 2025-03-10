Noel Clarke vs Guardian News and Media Limited

High Court examines defamation and data protection claims

The High Court has recently adjudicated a complex case involving defamation and data protection claims brought by actor Noel Clarke against Guardian News and Media Limited. The case centred on allegations published by The Guardian, which Clarke claimed were defamatory and a breach of data protection laws.

Mrs Justice Steyn presided over the case, which involved detailed legal arguments concerning the principles of amending pleadings, particularly in the context of defamation and data protection claims. The claimant, Noel Clarke, sought to re-amend his reply to the defendant's defence, which relied on the public interest defence under the Defamation Act 2013.

The court considered the timing of Clarke's application to amend, which was filed on the eve of the trial. The judge emphasised the importance of balancing the injustice to the applicant if the amendment was refused against the injustice to the opposing party if it was permitted. The lateness of the application was a significant factor in the court's decision-making process.

Clarke's proposed amendments aimed to introduce allegations of conspiracy and bad faith against The Guardian's journalists. However, the court found that these allegations were not sufficiently particularised and did not meet the high standard required for such serious claims. The judge ruled that the proposed amendments were deficient and should not be allowed at such a late stage.

Despite the refusal to allow most of the amendments, the court granted Clarke permission to amend his reply to include an allegation that The Guardian's investigation was inadequate and unfair due to a lack of critical scrutiny of hostile sources. This limited amendment was deemed permissible as it did not introduce new allegations of malice or conspiracy.

The case highlighted the challenges of balancing the right to amend pleadings with the need to ensure fairness and procedural efficiency in legal proceedings. The court's decision underscored the importance of timely and well-particularised pleadings, especially in cases involving complex issues of defamation and data protection.

This ruling serves as a reminder to legal practitioners of the stringent requirements for amending pleadings in defamation cases and the need for careful preparation and timely submissions.

