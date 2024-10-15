Nigerian communities win Shell appeal

In a significant legal victory, the Court of Appeal has granted an appeal by two Nigerian communities, enabling their environmental claims against Shell plc’s Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), to move forward. The claims, brought by over 13,000 members of the Bille and Ogale communities, concern extensive pollution allegedly caused by repeated oil spills from Shell’s infrastructure over the years. The spills are said to have devastated the land, waterways, and drinking water of these communities, preventing them from farming and fishing.

The appeal, granted on Friday, October 11, 2024, overturns a March 2024 High Court ruling that would have posed a major legal hurdle. That ruling required each claimant to link specific oil spills to particular instances of environmental damage, an obligation the communities' lawyers argued was impossible without full access to Shell’s internal documents. The Court of Appeal’s decision clears the way for the case to proceed to a full trial, where Shell’s documents can be disclosed, providing critical evidence.

Under the High Court ruling, the communities’ claims had been classified as a “Global Claim,” a legal construct generally reserved for contractual disputes in the construction industry. This classification would have forced the communities to prove that Shell was responsible for 100% of the pollution in the affected areas—an onerous requirement given the scale of the pollution and the possibility of other sources contributing. Had there been any other pollution sources not linked to Shell, the claims would have likely failed.

Lawyers representing the Nigerian communities, from the firm Leigh Day, successfully argued that such a standard would have made it nearly impossible to bring environmental claims in cases involving multiple pollution events. Without access to critical documents from Shell at the outset of the case, the claimants were unable to identify the precise causes of the damage. All they knew was that their environment had been severely degraded over time.

Dan Leader, a partner at Leigh Day’s international department, expressed relief at the Court of Appeal's decision, stating: “It has been ten years since these two Nigerian communities first brought their claims in the UK courts, and many of our clients have died while awaiting justice. This is a landmark judgment for environmental claims going forward."

The claimants’ battle against Shell began nearly a decade ago, and in 2021, they secured a Supreme Court ruling that confirmed Shell plc could potentially be held liable for the environmental damage caused by its subsidiary in Nigeria. Since then, however, legal wrangling has delayed progress, with the case becoming mired in complex procedural issues. The Court of Appeal’s ruling has cut through these complications, giving the claimants renewed hope that justice will finally be served.

This ruling sets an important precedent for future environmental claims involving repeated or large-scale pollution. By dismissing the Global Claims test, the Court of Appeal has lowered the bar for claimants, allowing them to proceed without having to prove the impossible at an early stage in the legal process.

The full trial will now focus on the disclosure of crucial documents and expert testimony, finally allowing the communities to present their case and seek compensation for the damage to their land and livelihoods. This case not only holds significance for the Nigerian communities involved, but also for environmental justice more broadly, as it affirms the ability of affected people to hold multinational corporations accountable for the long-term impacts of their operations.