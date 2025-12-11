Marks & Clerk has announced the strategic addition of Nick McDonald as a Partner in its London office. This move aims to bolster the firm's integrated intellectual property (IP) offering, aligning with its mission to provide clients with comprehensive, seamless solutions across all facets of IP law. McDonald arrives with a wealth of experience in managing and leading teams within IP firms, particularly excelling in complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes in the IP realm.

His extensive background includes working with a varied clientele, from prominent pharmaceutical companies to biotech innovators and manufacturing leaders across Europe, the US, and Asia. McDonald’s expertise encompasses all IP rights, with a notable focus on patent litigation, trade mark enforcement, copyright, and design rights disputes. He is adept at coordinating cross-border disputes, especially involving the Unified Patent Court in Europe and other global jurisdictions. Additionally, McDonald has considerable experience in IP licensing, due diligence, advocacy, and mediation.

This appointment reflects Marks & Clerk's ongoing growth strategy, highlighting the firm’s commitment to fostering collaboration between attorneys and solicitors. Over the past 25 years, this integrated approach has allowed the firm to offer a comprehensive IP service, merging technical expertise with strategic legal counsel tailored to each client's unique needs.

Simon Mounteney, Managing Partner (Europe), expressed his enthusiasm for McDonald’s appointment, stating that "Nick's appointment exemplifies our strategic vision for Marks & Clerk - delivering an integrated, best-in-class IP service dedicated to the evolving needs of our clients." He further emphasised the value of combining world-class IP attorneys with high-calibre solicitors to provide unmatched service and support.

Mike Gilbert, Partner at Marks & Clerk, commented that "Nick's appointment represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of our capabilities." He noted that McDonald's proven ability to lead high-performing teams and navigate complex international matters will significantly enhance the firm's practice as it advances.

In his own words, McDonald remarked, “I’m delighted to be joining Marks & Clerk at such an exciting time for this first tier global firm.” He highlighted the firm’s exceptional reputation within the IP landscape and its ambitions for growth and diversification of client services. "I am looking forward to playing a key role in the success of its future plans," he added.

McDonald holds an MA (Hons) in History from the University of Cambridge and a Diploma in Intellectual Property Law from Bristol University. He qualified as a Solicitor in England and Wales in 2004 and is a familiar face at leading IP conferences, including INTA and AIPPI. Additionally, he holds higher rights in criminal and civil advocacy and is a qualified mediator.