Nichola Gray KC, Joint Head of Chambers at 1 Hare Court, is set to join the judging panel for the ‘Family Lawyer of the Year’ category at the Spear’s Awards 2025. Each year, these awards highlight the significant contributions of legal professionals in various fields, with one category devoted to recognising family lawyers who excel in serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals. The prestigious awards ceremony will be held on 20th November at Raffles London.

Reflecting on her appointment, Nichola noted, “I was identified by Spear’s as among the best-ranked family law barristers in the latest edition of its Spear’s 500 Index. These rankings are decided from rigorous, objective research, including client and peer feedback, and showcase the industry’s strongest talent.” She explained that her selection to the panel stems from her highly regarded directory status and 1 Hare Court’s reputation in UHNW and HNW family law, stating, “I very much look forward to helping shine a light on some of our country’s finest legal brains in the field of family law.”

Senior Clerk Steve McCrone expressed pride in Nichola’s selection, stating, “We’re immensely proud of Spear’s handpicking Nichola for the judging role. Not only does it demonstrate her pre-eminence in complex and challenging financial remedy cases; it also evidences the widely acclaimed reputation of 1 Hare Court as unrivalled matrimonial counsel.” Aisha Ali, Head of Research at Spear’s, added, “Nichola Gray is recognised by Spear’s as one of the UK’s leading family law silks. This year, she joins the distinguished judging panel for the 2025 Spear’s Awards, bringing her expertise in high-value and complex financial cases to help select the winner of the coveted Family Lawyer of the Year Award.”