Ahmad Baker, Dr Aarash Saleh, and Dr Sara Ali are taking legal action, claiming that the uniform policies introduced in March 2025 indirectly discriminate against them based on their support for Palestine. The dress code prohibits any items associated with a political stance or national identity, asserting that the intent is to maintain neutrality and inclusivity among all employees, regardless of their roles.

In their legal claim, these healthcare professionals argue that the enforcement of the policy disproportionately impacts those wishing to express pro-Palestinian viewpoints, particularly amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As outlined in a Letter Before Action sent by the law firm Leigh Day, the staff argue that the policy violates the Equality Act 2010 and fails to adhere to the expected standards of fairness within a large public institution. They highlight concerns over the policy’s blanket application and the ambiguous exceptions included, pointing out that the development process lacked adequate internal consultation.

The employees note that lobbying group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) had proactively complained to the trust about pro-Palestinian symbols worn by staff before the policy was officially announced, which they claim showcases external influences overriding internal sentiments. They are pursuing the retraction of certain policy provisions, an Employment Tribunal declaration of discrimination, and compensation for the emotional distress caused by the policy.

Ahmad Baker, who identifies as Palestinian, has raised additional allegations of direct discrimination after being instructed to remove a Microsoft Teams background depicting a watermelon – a symbol of Palestinian solidarity – under threats of disciplinary action. He expressed his frustrations saying “As a Palestinian, I should be able to express my identity and solidarity with my people, especially during a humanitarian crisis.”

Dr Aarash Saleh commented on the impact of the policy, saying "We are simply asking for the right to express our beliefs in a respectful and appropriate manner," while Dr Sara Ali characterised the situation as discriminatory, questioning the trust's inconsistency in expressing support for different humanitarian causes.

Represented by Liana Wood from Leigh Day, the three employees have started a crowdfunding campaign to support their claim. Wood stated that the healthcare workers firmly believe their professional dedication to the NHS should coexist with their right to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause during work hours, particularly in non-patient contexts.

All parties are hopeful for a resolution that reaffirms the values of inclusivity and respect inherent in healthcare practices and align with the rights of individuals to express their identities within professional frameworks, a sentiment echoed by each of the claimants amidst growing concerns over transparency and fairness in the policy's implementation