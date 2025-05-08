The Government has announced the appointment of two new Commissioners at the Law Commission, marking a historic moment as all four Commissioners will be female for the first time in its sixty-year history. Professor Lisa Webley will take over from Professor Nick Hopkins as the Commissioner for Property, Family and Trust Law starting on 1 September 2025. Meanwhile, Professor Solène Rowan will succeed Professor Sarah Green as the Commissioner for Commercial and Common Law beginning on 8 September 2025.

Sir Peter Fraser, Chair of the Law Commission, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “I am delighted to welcome Professor Webley and Professor Rowan to the Law Commission. Their impressive experience and academic records will be invaluable to the teams they lead and the wider Commission. I would also like to thank Nick Hopkins for his many years of committed service as a Commissioner and David Hertzell for providing interim support and leadership to the Commercial and Common Law Team.”

In her response, Professor Webley described her new role and its significance, saying, “The Law Commission has a sixty-year legacy of outstanding evidence-based law reform. I feel really privileged to be joining such an exceptional team. I look forward to returning to my family law roots to work on law reform in relation to duties and protections within families, the rights of and safeguards for children and the law relating to finance, property and trusts matters more broadly.”

Professor Rowan also shared her views on her appointment and the Commission’s accomplishments, stating, “The Law Commission has made an outstanding contribution to the modernisation of our laws over the last six decades. It is recognised around the world as setting the benchmark for legal innovation. I am honoured to join such a prestigious institution and to have the opportunity to continue its fine tradition of evidence-based law reform. I look forward to working as part of the team to maintain the pre-eminent status of English commercial law and to develop the common law in the interests of all segments of our society.”

The appointments of Professors Webley and Rowan not only enhance the legal expertise within the Commission but also signify a progressive shift towards greater gender representation in legal leadership.