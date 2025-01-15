New year welcomed by new solicitors

Scotland’s legal sector marked the new year with the formal admission of 103 new solicitors during dual ceremonies in Edinburgh’s historic Signet Library. The events, organised by the Law Society of Scotland, saw President Susan Murray present certificates of enrolment, with numbers approaching a record-breaking admissions day set late last year.

“What a fantastic way to start the new year! Congratulations to our newest members of the profession on their hard work and dedication in reaching this important milestone,” Susan Murray said. She noted the continued growth of Scotland’s legal profession and expressed optimism about the contributions the new solicitors will bring.

Law Society Chief Executive Diane McGiffen added her congratulations, saying she was delighted to welcome the new solicitors and celebrate alongside their families and supporters. “You should be very proud of your achievements, and I wish you all the best for your future careers. The Law Society will continue to support you as you contribute to Scotland’s thriving legal sector,” she said.

Guest speaker Christine O’Neil KC, a partner at Brodies LLP, addressed the new solicitors with words of encouragement. “What a privilege to do a job that is regarded by society as being so important that the people who do it must act with honesty and integrity. You must be competent and diligent, put your client's interests before your own, and treat other solicitors with respect and trust. Those are rare and valuable qualities and the things that mean we have something in common,” she said.

The ceremonies, held on the first working day of the year, underscore the continued growth and resilience of Scotland’s legal sector, which has seen record numbers of new solicitors entering the profession in recent years.