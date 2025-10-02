Marrying couples in England and Wales will soon enjoy increased freedoms in the way they choose to say ‘I do’, thanks to major reforms announced on 2 October. This represents the largest overhaul of marriage law since the 19th century, permitting ceremonies in various scenic locations, such as beaches and historical castles. These changes aim not only to modernise the marriage process but also to inject an estimated £535 million into the economy over the next decade while creating up to 12,000 new jobs.

The new regulations will simplify the marriage process by allowing couples to marry in a wider range of locations, as long as venues uphold strict standards ensuring the appropriateness and dignity of the ceremonies. This shift towards a more flexible system means that couples can now enjoy legally binding religious ceremonies, encompassing Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Hindu traditions, as well as non-religious ceremonies conducted by groups such as Humanists for the very first time.

The reforms are expected to lead to a substantial 3% increase in weddings across England and Wales, further supporting approximately 1,800 additional businesses in the sector. As part of the government’s Plan for Change, these changes are positioned to stimulate economic growth significantly. Baroness Levitt KC, the Minister for Family Law, remarked that “marriage is one of our country’s most celebrated traditions and our plans will allow couples to have the wedding day of their dreams.” She added, “our reforms will protect the solemnity and dignity of marriage while providing more choice for couples and unlocking untapped opportunities for the economy.”

Reflecting on the personal significance of weddings, Alex Davies-Jones, the Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, stated that “Mine and my husband’s wedding day was incredibly special – personal, meaningful and an unforgettable celebration of our love. Every couple deserves the same.” She highlighted the necessity of these reforms, asserting that “our wedding laws should match our country’s needs. These vital reforms will mean couples from all walks of life can celebrate their commitment without outdated restrictions getting in the way.”

Overall, the new marriage law reform represents a critical evolution in how couples can celebrate their love, while also serving as a vital component in driving economic recovery and growth.