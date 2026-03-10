Fraudsters in the UK face intensified efforts to halt their operations with the introduction of a new online crime unit. Launching its first operations in April, the Online Crime Centre will unify expertise from various sectors, including government agencies, law enforcement, and major tech firms to combat fraud, which has been identified as a growing threat with 1 in 14 adults and 1 in 4 businesses falling victim to it, costing the economy over £14 billion annually.

This initiative is part of a wider fraud strategy that includes a £250 million investment over the next three years aimed at disrupting criminal networks. The Online Crime Centre is backed by over £30 million in funding and will use intelligence to identify and take down the platforms and channels used by organised crime. Fraud Minister Lord Hanson highlighted the need for collaboration, stating, "Fraudsters are exploiting new technology, industrialising their operations and targeting the British public at scale."

The government aims to enhance its fight against scams originating from overseas, especially from hotspots in Southeast Asia and beyond. Partnerships with countries like Nigeria and Vietnam have already yielded arrests and dismantled scam operations.

The strategy also focuses on enhancing the support for victims by establishing national standards for responses, including a fraud victims charter to ensure uniform treatment across different regions. The introduction of the Online Crime Centre aims to streamline intelligence sharing and coordinate actions across sectors, allowing for a more targeted response to the growing threat of fraud.

Experts in the field have expressed support for this new strategy. James Babbage of the National Crime Agency noted, "The launch of the Fraud Strategy provides the basis for a further step change in our collective work to protect the UK public from these criminals."

Future efforts will also leverage advancements in artificial intelligence to identify emergent fraud patterns quickly and utilize technologies such as scam-baiting chatbots to gather intelligence, enhancing law enforcement's ability to tackle fraud effectively.

“This strategy is a major step forward in the fight against fraud – a crime that devastates lives and undermines the UK’s economic security,” stated Chris Hayward from the City of London Corporation. With a system-wide approach and increased collaboration among stakeholders, the UK aims to create a formidable frontline against fraudsters.