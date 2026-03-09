The UK is taking a tougher stance on foreign criminals with new regulations designed to enhance public safety. Under these rules, any foreign individual who has been handed a suspended sentence of 12 months or more, whether for crimes committed in their home country or abroad, will have their entry clearance to the UK refused or revoked. This policy represents an expansion of existing powers that already permit the deportation of anyone sentenced to a year or more in prison.

Last May, the Home Office revealed plans to lower the threshold for the deportation of foreign offenders, suggesting a commitment to stricter immigration controls. Migrants hoping to settle in the UK must now navigate stringent character requirements, including maintaining a clean criminal record and adhering to immigration stipulations.

The announcement coincided with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's introduction of new legislation aimed at restoring order and reinforcing control over the borders. In a speech delivered today at the IPPR think tank, she stated that "Coming to the UK from overseas is a privilege, not a right. Any foreign national with a history of crime and violence is not welcome." She also emphasized that "If you pose a risk to our country, you will be refused entry or removed."

These changes will take effect from 26 March and will align UK Immigration Rules with reforms introduced by the Sentencing Act 2026. Last November, as part of the most extensive reforms to combat illegal migration in decades, Mahmood announced a reconsideration of human rights laws, prioritising public safety over the rights of foreign offenders in the context of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Moreover, in line with the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act enacted last year, foreign nationals convicted of sex offences will no longer have access to asylum protections in the UK. The government has ramped up the removal of illegal migrants and foreign criminals, reaching nearly 60,000 deportations this year, the highest annual rate for a decade, signalling a new era in UK immigration policy.