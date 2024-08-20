New survey explores impact of court delays on victims

The Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, has launched a new survey aimed at understanding the effects of prolonged court waiting times on victims across England and Wales. This initiative comes in response to growing concerns about the impact of the Crown Court backlog and other delays within the criminal justice system.

The survey is open to any victim in England and Wales whose case resulted in the perpetrator being charged. It seeks to gather firsthand experiences from victims about how court delays have affected their lives and their interactions with the justice system. The feedback collected will be used to inform the Commissioner’s upcoming work, including a detailed report that will examine the consequences of these delays and propose measures to alleviate the burden on victims.

Recent data from the Ministry of Justice underscores the severity of the issue. As of December 2023, over a quarter (27%) of cases were rescheduled on the day of trial. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (59%) of adult rape investigations were discontinued due to victims withdrawing from the process. The Crown Court currently has a record 67,573 open cases, with 16,031 of these pending for over a year.

Baroness Newlove expressed deep concern about the situation, stating, "No one should be expected to wait years before their case gets to court. Yet justice is not being delivered in a timely or effective way, and it is victims who are ultimately paying the price. With a record backlog in our Crown Courts, the justice system is under immense strain, and we cannot ignore its impact on victims."

She continued, "I often hear from frustrated victims anxiously awaiting their day in court. Stuck in limbo for years, one victim went as far as questioning whether a justice system inflicting such delays on victims can even claim to be delivering justice. It is clear to me that these aren’t isolated examples. These are systemic issues, and it is causing victims real and undue distress."

Baroness Newlove emphasised the importance of participation in the survey, urging as many victims as possible to share their experiences. "By using their voice, victims influence the recommendations I put to government and criminal justice agencies and help shape a justice system that puts the needs of victims first,” she added.

The survey's findings will play a crucial role in shaping future policies and recommendations, with the goal of ensuring that victims receive the support they need and that justice is delivered in a more timely and effective manner.