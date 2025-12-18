In an unprecedented move to address violence against women and girls, the UK government has announced the largest crackdown in British history, deploying full state resources as part of its new Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Strategy. The Home Secretary has mandated that every police force in England and Wales establish specialist rape and sexual offence investigation teams aimed at effectively tackling these crimes and bringing offenders to justice.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, on average, police record 200 rapes daily, with many more sadly going unreported. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasised that violence against women and girls is a "national emergency," asserting that enduring such violence as a "fact of life" is unacceptable. "We will halve it in a decade," she declared, underscoring the government's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring they have "nowhere to hide."

The newly formed teams are set to replace the outdated systems currently employed by law enforcement, which have often left rapists and sex offenders unpursued due to a lack of specialist knowledge among officers on the ground. With dedicated teams now in place, the government aims to enhance victim support and ensure intensive pursuit of offenders.

Various stakeholders have echoed their support for the strategy. Campaigner Nour Norris OBE, who has personal ties to the issue, stated, "This strategy will be the first time we have seen a government bring together all these critical areas of failure." Her advocacy has been deeply influenced by her family experiences with systemic failings in the response to violence. She emphasised the importance of closing the gaps where perpetrators exploit weaknesses in policing and reporting.

Cherryl Henry-Leach, CEO of Standing Together Against Domestic Abuse, applauded the government’s ambition and highlighted that accountability is crucial. "Breaches of domestic abuse protection orders... must be treated with the seriousness they warrant." She outlined that a comprehensive approach is vital, combining enforcement with enhanced victim support and systemic change. The upcoming roll-out of domestic abuse protection orders further aims to provide victims with secure and long-lasting protection measures.

Additionally, the government plans to invest nearly £2 million to deploy a new set of online operatives focusing on tackling technological violence against women, showcasing a multifaceted approach to the issue. This follows previous successful initiatives, including the introduction of Raneem’s Law and facial recognition technology to help identify and arrest dangerous perpetrators.

With these measures, the UK government signals a firm commitment to addressing the epidemic of violence against women and girls, positioning itself decisively in a national conversation long overdue for transformative action.