The UK government has unveiled a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy aimed at driving out dirty money and targeting corrupt insiders and criminal networks. Announced today, this landmark initiative will strengthen national security and restore integrity in public life. Funding for the Domestic Corruption Unit (DCU), based in the City of London Police, will expand significantly, with an additional £15 million allocated to enable specialist officers to investigate and disrupt bribery and money laundering across the country.

The strategy's focus extends to professional enablers, including corrupt lawyers, accountants, and bankers, who facilitate the movement of illicit funds. By enhancing sanctions and improving the National Crime Agency’s capabilities, law enforcement will intensify efforts to track and prosecute individuals who aid in financial corruption. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stressed the global implications of corruption, declaring, "Corruption bleeds countries dry, fuels conflict like Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine, and spreads across borders like a stain."

An annual funding commitment of £110 million from the Economic Crime Levy will support the fight against economic crime, increasing total investment to £235 million per year. This strategy is designed not only to combat corruption but also to stimulate economic growth and ensure the UK remains a safe environment for business. Security Minister Dan Jarvis highlighted the personal impact of corruption, saying, "Corruption threatens our national security, undermines legitimate business and steals money from working people’s pockets."

Enhanced vetting measures and integrity checks will ensure that individuals with a history of corruption do not infiltrate key public sectors, such as the police and Border Force. These changes aim to strengthen trust in institutions and protect them from organised crime. The strategy involves over one hundred commitments to address the rising threat of corruption, ensuring that corrupt actors are brought to justice.

Baroness Hodge, the Anti-Corruption Champion, emphasized the significance of transparency and long-term economic growth. "Tackling corruption in all its guises is vital for Britain to be a trusted and fair jurisdiction able to pursue sustained economic growth," she stated. The government plans to host an illicit finance summit next year to collaborate with international partners against the networks profiting from the misuse of dirty money.

Investigation agencies will be encouraged to expedite their processes, with increased incentives for whistleblowers to report corruption. Serious Fraud Office Director Nick Ephgrave QPM remarked on the urgent need for reform, stating, "Corruption undermines our economy, our security and ultimately damages lives."

The collaborative approach of the anti-corruption strategy, spearheaded by multiple government departments, signifies a significant initiative in tackling this pervasive issue. As the programme is officially launched at Mansion House today, its implementation and oversight will strive to ensure that the UK becomes a hostile environment for corruption.