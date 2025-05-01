The Law Society of Scotland has officially welcomed 71 new solicitors at an admissions ceremony held in the historic Signet Library in central Edinburgh. Throughout the ceremony, Law Society President Susan Murray took the opportunity to present each admittee with a certificate of enrolment, marking a significant milestone in their legal careers. This occasion, the sixth admissions ceremony of 2025, highlights the steady growth in the number of solicitors practising in Scotland.

Susan Murray expressed her pride in the new lawyers, stating “Congratulations to the talented group of new solicitors who we have formally welcomed to the profession. It is always such a pleasure to celebrate this moment with them, alongside their friends and family.” She emphasized that today’s ceremony represents the culmination of years of diligent study and practical training, encouraging the new solicitors to take pride in their achievements and anticipate their future contributions.

Kevin Lang, the Law Society's Acting Chief Executive who also attended the ceremony, remarked, “It is an honour and a pleasure to have been involved in today’s ceremony, and to be able to offer my congratulations to Scotland’s newest solicitors. Our new admittees have become solicitors at an exciting time.” Lang noted the profession's current embrace of transformative changes in areas such as technology, wellbeing, diversity, and environmental impact.

Adding wisdom to the occasion was guest speaker Kenny Robertson, Head of Innovation and Technology, Legal and Regulatory Affairs at Natwest Group. He encouraged the new solicitors to maintain a sense of perspective and curiosity, saying they should “be brave enough to be yourself, even when you feel an urge to conform to something you are not.” Robertson further advised, “Don’t chase perfection, chase excellence. Be brave enough to be the best you can be, put your hand up for something new, ask the question in front of everybody else and progress as a consequence.”