Caroline Williams has joined Jurit LLP as a newly appointed Consultant Solicitor, contributing over two decades of experience in private client law to the firm’s expanding Private Wealth & Tax team. This strategic appointment comes at a time when Jurit is keen to bolster its international private client capability and reflects the growing preference among lawyers for a consultant-led model. Caroline’s vast experience particularly shines through in areas of international tax and cross-border UK-French succession planning, making her a valuable addition to the firm.

A University of Bristol graduate in law and French, Caroline also holds a Diploma in French Law from the University of Poitiers. Her professional journey began when she trained and qualified in 2004 with Burges Salmon in Bristol, after which she spent nearly a decade in London with Charles Russell Speechlys, focusing on estate planning, personal taxation, immigration matters, and complex cross-border wealth structuring for an international clientele.

While operating remotely from Bristol, Caroline will primarily advise affluent UK-based individuals with ties to France, specifically those acquiring or holding French property. Her extensive knowledge encompasses trusts, trust drafting, cross-border estate planning, and succession structuring, as well as addressing tax implications related to French property ownership and coordinating French matrimonial property regimes. Additionally, her role involves liaising with French notaires and managing cross-border transactions efficiently.

Jurit LLP's Co-Heads of Private Wealth & Tax, Nicola Dudley and Jo Summers, expressed their enthusiasm for Caroline’s appointment. Nicola remarked, “Demand for sophisticated cross-border private wealth advice continues to grow. Caroline’s appointment reflects both the strength of our pipeline and our strategy of attracting senior specialists who want to build and develop their practices within a flexible, high-calibre platform.” Jo echoed that sentiment, adding, “Caroline’s niche expertise in advising UK-based individuals on French property ownership and succession planning significantly enhances our international private wealth offering.”

Caroline’s joining Jurit also highlights the firm’s commitment to a virtual and consultant-led structure, allowing seasoned lawyers to work autonomously while tapping into a collaborative national platform. After returning to Bristol to resume her private practice, she sought a setting that offered her the flexibility and control needed to grow her private client work effectively. She noted, “The opportunity to join Jurit and build my practice within a virtual, yet supportive and collegiate environment was hugely appealing. The firm combines technical excellence with genuine flexibility, allowing experienced lawyers to focus on client work and growth without the constraints often associated with larger traditional firms. I’m looking forward to developing my cross-border practice and contributing to the continued expansion of the team.”

With demand for international private wealth advice remaining robust, Jurit LLP anticipates further growth across its Private Wealth & Tax team, along with its Corporate, Commercial Property, and Employment practices in the upcoming year.