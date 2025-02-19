New solicitor advocates introduced to Court

In a ceremony held at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday 18 February, Law Society of Scotland President Susan Murray invited Lord Ericht to administer the Declaration of Allegiance.

The newly appointed solicitor advocates now have extended rights of audience to appear in the High Court and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

The new solicitor advocates are:

Jennifer Bairner, COPFS

Neil Macdonald, BTO Solicitors LLP

Sean Maher, COPFS

Donna Maitland, McCusker McElroy & Gallanagh Solicitors

Fraser Matheson, COPFS

Connor Muir, COPFS

David Nicholson, Paisley Defence Lawyers (Scotland) Ltd

Andrew Seggie, Levy & McRae Solicitors LLP

Carrie Stevens, COPFS

Hannah Sweeney, COPFS

Michael Sweeney, COPFS

Susan Murray said “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to the Law Society of Scotland’s newest group of solicitor advocates for reaching this career milestone, through a combination of hard work and dedication. Today marks the second ceremony in under a week, where I have introduced a total of 22 new solicitor advocates to the higher courts in Scotland. It has been a real honour to celebrate their success with them and their proud families. I am hugely encouraged to see that demand for the solicitor advocate course remains strong. As you embark on this exciting new chapter, we at the Law Society look forward to supporting you all in the next stage of your legal careers. Congratulations all!”

Photo from L- R: Neil Macdonald, Andrew Seggie, Michael Sweeney, Fraser Matheson, Donna Maitland, Jennifer Bairner, Law Society President Susan Murray, Carrie Stevens, Sean Maher, Connor Muir, Hannah Sweeney and David Nicholson