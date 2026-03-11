In a major initiative aimed at reforming the criminal justice process for rape victims, the UK government has announced the launch of a new national Independent Legal Advisor (ILA) service later this year. The service will provide dedicated legal support to victims throughout their journey in the justice system, ensuring they receive the guidance they need in a challenging environment. This move comes alongside an expansion of Operation Soteria into the courtroom, a project designed to shift the focus of rape proceedings from victims to their perpetrators.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy highlighted the importance of this new service, noting that victims have often faced "the trauma of the crime but the trauma of a justice process that can feel like it is judging them." The ILA service is backed by an initial investment of £6 million over two years, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by rape victims in the criminal justice system.

Operation Soteria has already transformed investigations by centring the focus on suspect behaviour rather than victim scrutiny, which is crucial in a legal context where victims often feel victimised again during the trial process. The new approach aims to maintain this focus in court, thanks to a commissioned study from Professor Katrin Hohl, who will explore the remaining areas where courtroom practices need reform.

In conjunction with these reforms, the government is moving forward with the Courts and Tribunals Bill, aiming to reduce the Crown Court backlog significantly. Without these reforms, projections indicate the backlog could climb to 133,000 cases by 2035. Lammy stated, "It is only if we add in our package of reforms that projections go down to 49,000 by 2035," presenting a compelling case for the proposed changes.

These measures form part of a broader strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, with over £1 billion allocated to support victims' services and promote safe housing. Siobhan Blake from the Crown Prosecution Service affirmed the commitment to improving the judicial experience for victims, saying, "No victim should ever feel as though they are the ones on trial."

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the collaboration across various sectors, assuring that these efforts are essential for delivering justice that prioritises victims and challenges outdated perceptions about their role in the process