New sentencing strategy tackles drug-driven crime

The Government is piloting a bold sentencing approach to combat drug-fuelled crime, targeting offenders with severe addictions through Intensive Supervision Courts. This innovative programme combines support and accountability, aiming to cut reoffending rates and create safer communities as part of the Plan for Change.

Offenders under this scheme regularly meet the same judge, undergo random drug tests, and receive tailored support from probation services and treatment providers. Those who fail to comply face increased sanctions, such as intensified drug testing or imprisonment.

Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending Minister, James Timpson, highlighted the programme’s success: “Drug and alcohol-driven crimes make our streets less safe. This report shows there’s a different, more effective way to stop prolific offenders on a never-ending cycle of crime.”

Early results are promising, with offenders testing negative for drugs in two-thirds of cases and requiring sanctions less than a quarter of the time. Inspired by international success, the UK pilot launched in 2023 in Liverpool, Teesside, and Birmingham, expanding to Bristol in 2024. Over 150 offenders have already benefitted.

A participant, Luke, shared how the programme transformed his life: “Being on the Intensive Supervision Court has completely flipped my life around. It’s been one year and two weeks since I’ve touched cannabis, and now I can be a positive role model for my kids.”

The approach has shown potential for reducing reoffending, with less than 24% of those under community sentences reoffending within a year compared to over 55% of those imprisoned for under 12 months.

Pavan Dhaliwal, Chief Executive of Revolving Doors, praised the initiative’s early success: “This pilot has shown promise in diverting people from custody and into tailored support. We look forward to its expansion and continued success.”

Intensive Supervision Courts work through a multi-agency team involving judges, probation staff, police, treatment providers, and local authorities, ensuring offenders receive comprehensive support to break the cycle of addiction and crime.