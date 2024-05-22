New secure school to protect public and cut crime

The UK's first Secure School is set to open in Rochester, Kent, aiming to divert serious young offenders from gangs and knife crime by providing rigorous education and training. This initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle youth crime, with an 82% reduction in young offenders in custody since 2010.

The Oasis Restore Secure School will accommodate up to 49 children, offering a tailored curriculum based on international research. This approach emphasizes smaller settings, high-quality education, healthcare, and a specialized workforce of teachers and youth workers. The initiative follows recommendations from the Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, who advocated for this model to transform youth justice.

Prisons and Probation Minister Edward Argar recently visited the school to observe its potential impact on youth rehabilitation. The Secure School will focus on intensive education and healthcare to steer young offenders away from criminal activities. Enrolled children will receive formal education and vocational training, with opportunities to pursue further studies or secure employment upon release.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk, highlighted the significance of this investment, stating, "By prioritising intensive education, this Secure School will put the rehabilitation of young offenders front and centre, helping to break the cycle of crime."

The school will ensure high standards of education and support, with Ofsted inspectors overseeing the establishment. Young offenders will engage in workshops for practical skills like barbering, design technology, and catering, preparing them for a successful reintegration into society.

The Rev Steve Chalke MBE, Founder of Oasis, emphasized the revolutionary aspect of this initiative, focusing on restoration and positive change to make communities safer. The government's ambitious plan to reduce reoffending is embodied in this new Secure School, aiming to provide troubled young individuals with the skills and opportunities needed for a law-abiding adulthood.