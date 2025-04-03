New sanctions target corrupt actors abroad

On 2 April 2025, the UK imposed sanctions on a pro-Kremlin operation linked to the destabilisation of Moldova. This latest action, as part of Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s ongoing effort, seeks to combat the threats posed by corruption and dirty money to the UK and allied democracies. The sanctions will freeze assets and impose travel bans on key figures involved in corrupt activities, highlighting the UK’s resolve to protect its national security and safeguard the principles of democracy.

Among those targeted are pro-Russian operatives associated with a group known as Evrazia, which has been linked to bribery tactics used in the 2022 Moldovan referendum on EU membership. Evrazia has been used by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, previously designated by the UK in 2022, to destabilise Moldova's political landscape. Reports indicate that the organisation disbursed around $15 million to 130,000 Moldovan citizens, incentivising them to vote against joining the EU.

The sanctions specifically target Nelli Alekseyevna Parutenko, the founder of Evrazia, alongside Natalia Parasca and Marina Tauber, both involved in Shor’s political operations. "These sanctions send a clear message. We will not stand idly by as Russia undermines democracy and the rule of law," stated Foreign Secretary Lammy. He expressed concern that unchecked corruption could lead to instability and enable malign actors to gain influence in the region.

In addition to the Moldovan sanctions, the UK has acted against corrupt officials in Georgia and Guatemala. In Georgia, members of the ‘Judicial Clan’ face sanctions for abusing judicial power for political gain. In Guatemala, former President Alejandro Giammattei and his associates, who have been impeding anti-corruption efforts, are also included in this crackdown.

The campaign against corruption is supported by organisations like the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Transparency International, which provide vital information that informs such sanctions. Minister Stephen Doughty recently met with OCCRP journalists to commend their dedication to unearthing corruption and holding those in power accountable.

The UK’s actions today demonstrate a commitment to confronting the corrosive forces of corruption and ensuring that democracy remains robust within both domestic and international contexts, reinforcing the belief that public institutions must be protected against corrupt influences