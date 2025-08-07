For the first time, new restriction zones will confine serious sexual and violent offenders to specific areas, offering a crucial layer of protection for their victims. Announced on Friday 8 August 2025, this initiative is part of the government’s Plan for Change, which seeks to make streets safer and empower victims. Unlike existing exclusion zones that keep offenders from entering locations where their victims live, the new restriction zones will instead ensure that offenders remain within designated areas. This change allows victims to move freely without the fear of encountering their abusers.

Probation Officers will carefully evaluate risks and collaborate with victims to determine the boundaries of these zones. This approach is designed to prevent contact while granting survivors greater independence in their recovery journey. Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Alex Davies-Jones stated, "Through our Plan for Change, we’re putting victims first. This move will strengthen safeguards for victims. I’ve heard firsthand how this innovative approach will give them the peace of mind they deserve and rebuild their lives without fear."

In a significant expansion, the reforms will include tagging more offenders, backed by a funding increase of up to £700 million by 2028/29. Additionally, a new influx of at least 1,300 trainee probation officers will bolster capacity, while advanced technology will reduce administrative burdens, allowing staff to focus more on supervision.

Diana Parkes CBE and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton CBE, co-founders of the Joanna Simpson Foundation, remarked, “For far too long, victims have had to reshape their lives to avoid their offenders. Exclusion zones have made victims feel trapped as though they are the ones serving a sentence." They praised the Ministry of Justice for the announcement, describing it as “the much-needed change that has long been called for and is a powerful step forward."

Additional measures in the Plan for Change will enhance monitoring of domestic abusers, identify perpetrators at sentencing, and expand Specialist Domestic Abuse Courts to better support victims. These initiatives aim to create a more comprehensive safety net for those affected by domestic abuse.

The government has already enacted various measures targeting violence against women and girls, including establishing a National Centre for VAWG, implementing Raneem’s Law, and providing funds for specialist support services. These steps underscore the commitment to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, ensuring victims receive the protection and support they need.