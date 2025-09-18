Browne Jacobson and Healthcare World has launched a white paper titled "Advancing Inward Investment into the UK Health Sector", outlining key recommendations to bolster NHS attractiveness to overseas investors. The report advocates for creating an “NHS front door” and a structured framework for international investment to ensure public benefits. The eight recommendations address pivotal issues, including legal frameworks, procurement processes, and the workforce, aiming to promote the NHS as a prime destination for foreign direct investment.

Gerard Hanratty, Head of Health and Life Sciences at Browne Jacobson, commented that the NHS has a unique opportunity to leverage its “global reputation, infrastructure and expertise” to attract investment, ensuring long-term sustainability. He emphasised the significance of welcoming investment across various sectors, while advocating for collaborations that enhance patient care and maintain the foundational principles of the NHS.

Furthermore, the report highlights the importance of strategically aligning inward investment opportunities with recent government directives, such as the 10 Year NHS Plan. It identifies critical barriers like regulatory complexity as hurdles to realising investment potential. The recommendations include establishing a comprehensive information repository for overseas suppliers, creating a central business development unit within the NHS for managing investment dialogues, and improving NHS procurement processes to encourage investor engagement.

Steve Gardner, Managing Director at Healthcare World, reiterated the framework’s potential to reinforce the NHS’s fundamental mission of providing equitable care. He stated that the aspirations outlined in the report could “transform its capacity and innovation potential”, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare professionals alike.

The report arose from collaborative discussions involving NHS leaders, policymakers, and private sector representatives, aimed at tackling both the challenges and opportunities associated with international investment in the UK healthcare system. It will be presented at various events in the Middle East to gather insights from regional investors and businesses on their perspectives regarding the NHS.

For more details, the white paper can be accessed at the following link: https://www.brownejacobson.com/insights/advancing-inward-investment-uk-health-sector