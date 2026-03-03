The UK government has announced the establishment of a new child cruelty register aimed at enhancing the monitoring of individuals convicted of crimes against children, notably those involving neglect and abandonment. Under this register, which parallels the police notification protocols of the sex offenders register, it will be mandatory for offenders to inform authorities about changes in residence, identity, travel plans, or new living arrangements with children, significantly tightening restrictions for these individuals.

This initiative responds to persistent calls from child protection advocates, including Paula Hudgell, whose son Tony suffered severe neglect leading to amputations, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reform. Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, emphasised the importance of stronger protective measures, stating that "it is unforgivable that someone who is supposed to take care of a child would hurt them instead." The government aims to address the vulnerabilities faced by children by improving oversight of offenders and enhancing protective measures within communities.

The scope of the register extends to a variety of offences, including causing or allowing serious harm or death to a child, female genital mutilation, and infanticide. This initiative is part of a broader legislative effort encapsulated in the Crime and Policing Bill, aimed at bolstering safety measures for children across the UK. Alongside this register, additional non-legislative measures will bolster oversight and collaboration among agencies dedicated to child protection.

However, some legal experts have raised concerns regarding the practicalities and implications of this new register. Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh from Corker Binning pointed out potential issues with monitoring given the existing pressures on resources within the probation and police systems. She warned that the notification requirements could infringe on individuals' rights to privacy and family life, asserting that "a register alone does not keep children safe." Instead, she advocates for a focus on adequately funded social services and early intervention strategies as more effective means for enhancing child protection.

This new initiative reflects the government's ongoing commitment to safeguarding children while acknowledging the complexities surrounding the implementation of such measures. By employing a combination of legislative and supportive actions, the hope is to create a safer environment for the most vulnerable members of society while addressing the various facets of child cruelty and neglect.