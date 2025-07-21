The Law Commission of England and Wales has released significant recommendations aimed at reforming evidence use in sexual offence prosecutions. This extensive review, part of the Government's End-to-End Rape Review, focuses on three central goals: enhancing understanding of consent and sexual harm, improving treatment of complainants, and safeguarding defendants' rights to a fair trial. With a concern for addressing the decline in conviction rates since 2016, the Commission acknowledges this as a backdrop but clarifies that their primary aim is prevention of rape myths affecting juror decisions.

Among the key recommendations is the establishment of a structured discretion model for judges regarding the admissibility of certain types of evidence that carry the risk of introducing prejudicial myths or infringing on complainants' rights. The report specifically addresses the management of personal records, complainants' sexual behaviour, and previous false allegations. By doing so, it aims to considerably mitigate the risk of unsubstantiated stereotypes influencing the trial process.

The report also highlights the importance of ensuring complainants have a supportive environment when giving evidence, suggesting a system whereby standard measures would be implemented automatically. These measures include live links for testimonies and the option to remove the public during sensitive evidence sessions, thereby promoting a more respectful and dignified atmosphere.

Furthermore, it stresses the need for mandatory training on rape myths for legal professionals and proposes the introduction of specialised courts exclusively for serious sexual offence trials. As the document articulates, "measures may be taken for the purpose of protecting the [complainant], provided that such measures can be reconciled with an adequate and effective exercise of the rights of the defence”. This statement underscores the delicate balance between protecting those who come forward to seek justice and ensuring defendants receive a fair trial.

Overall, these recommendations propose a comprehensive reform of how evidence is handled in sexual offence cases, reflecting ongoing efforts to adapt the legal framework to better serve justice while tackling the deeply embedded myths that often cloud these serious matters.