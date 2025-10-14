The Law Society of England and Wales unveiled a new version of a key property transaction form, the TA6 (sixth edition). This update came after valuable insights were gathered from over 1,200 solicitors, licensed conveyancers, estate agents, and sellers regarding the previous iteration of the form. For almost a year, a specialist working group focused on enhancing the TA6 to create a document that is both clear and logical for users involved in residential conveyancing.

Mark Evans, the Law Society president, highlighted the importance of accuracy and practicality, stating “Our job is to ensure the transaction forms used in the home buying and selling process are not just accurate but practical.” He further elaborated on the new sixth edition, asserting “The new sixth version is a simpler form with clearer explanatory notes. Sellers can feel more confident filling it out and knowing when to get advice from their solicitor.” The sixth edition supersedes both the fourth and fifth editions, signalling an evolution in the way property transactions are documented.

Significant changes in this new version have streamlined the process. Notably, questions concerning material information added to the fifth edition to comply with guidance from the National Trading Standards Estate and Letting Agency Team have been removed. Additionally, the sixth edition's 15 sections are ten fewer than those in the previous edition, making it more accessible. More ‘not known’ options have been incorporated, allowing sellers to indicate uncertainty on certain questions. Furthermore, the explanatory notes have been rewritten to enhance clarity, featuring better signposting and more practical examples.

In conjunction with the TA6 sixth edition, a fifth edition of the TA7 leasehold information form is also being introduced, reflecting the changes made in the TA6. It is important to note that the TA6 (sixth edition) and TA7 (fifth edition) will be mandatory for Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) members beginning 30 March 2026, marking a significant shift in the conveyancing landscape.