New prison opens amidst growing crisis

A new nearly 1,500-place prison in Yorkshire aims to address the pressing issue of prison capacity

HMP Millsike has officially opened its doors, marking a significant advancement in the UK government's plan to increase prison capacity and tackle a growing crisis within the penal system. Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood emphasised the importance of public safety, stating “Public safety must never be put at risk again by the failure to have enough prison places”. This new prison is the first of four intended to add a total of 14,000 extra places by 2031, which the government believes is crucial for safeguarding communities.

HMP Millsike, a Category C prison, is designed with a strong emphasis on reducing crime. The facility includes 24 workshops and training areas focused on providing inmates with skills to secure employment upon release and thus prevent recidivism. Ms Mahmood highlighted the importance of this initiative in her ongoing efforts to manage the prisons crisis she inherited upon taking office.

The government’s dedication to revamping the prison system was further underlined by Mahmood, who remarked “This Government is fixing the broken prison system we inherited, delivering the cells needed to take the most dangerous criminals off our streets”. The prison incorporates advanced security measures, including X-ray body scanners and reinforced windows, to combat issues like contraband and maintain the safety of staff and inmates alike.

Operated by Mitie Care and Custody, HMP Millsike will also collaborate with PeoplePlus to equip offenders with educational resources and job preparation skills. Notably, the construction of the prison generated nearly 800 jobs, with around 600 additional positions expected in the operational phase, providing a boost to the local Yorkshire economy.

The architectural approach to HMP Millsike reflects the government’s intention to create facilities that are more modern and sustainable, reducing maintenance costs in comparison to the many Victorian prisons still in use today. Russell Trent, Managing Director of Mitie Care & Custody, commented on this mission, saying “We are a proud partner to the MoJ, focused on building safer communities”.

Kier Construction’s group managing director, Stuart Togwell, expressed the firm’s pride in delivering “a state-of-the-art, carbon-efficient facility designed to support rehabilitation” while simultaneously contributing to the local job market. The creation of HMP Millsike aligns with the government’s ambitious 10-year prison capacity strategy, aimed at tackling judicial backlogs and enhancing community safety through both new builds and refurbishments.

This latest venture follows a substantial £2.3 billion investment for new prison projects, supplemented by an additional £500 million for maintenance in the sector, ensuring that key facilities can continue to operate effectively.