HMP Channings Wood in Devon is set to experience a transformative expansion that reflects the Government's commitment to enhancing public safety and effectively managing dangerous offenders. As part of the largest prison building programme since the Victorian era, the facility will nearly double its capacity with the construction of two new four-storey houseblocks, allowing for a remarkable 40 per cent increase in inmate space.

Work is already underway on a 500-place expansion, aimed at ensuring that there will always be sufficient room for dangerous criminals, which in turn will help cut crime rates and protect local communities. The new accommodation is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027. In the words of Lord James Timpson, the Minister for Prisons, Probation, and Reducing Reoffending, “This Government inherited a capacity crisis in our prisons. We will never let that happen again, ensuring there is always space in our jails for dangerous offenders, part of our Plan for Change.”

This extensive project goes beyond mere expansion, as it will also include a brand new jobs and education workshop that aims to equip inmates with essential skills, steering them away from crime upon their release. This initiative aligns with the Government's broader objective of providing a total of 14,000 additional prison places across the UK by 2031, with approximately 2,500 already constructed since July 2024.

The expansion is projected to create hundreds of jobs in the South West, with about 200 permanent positions anticipated once the houseblocks are completed. Rebecca Boundy, Managing Director at Kier Construction, expressed pride in supporting these Government initiatives by stating, “We’re proud to be a trusted delivery partner for the government, supporting expansion plans here at HMP Channings Wood and across the UK prison estate.” This partnership underscores the emphasis on quality construction and future-ready facilities, following the recent completion of HMP Millsike in Yorkshire.

The Government's investment of £4.7 billion into these prison builds, alongside an additional £300 million for building maintenance this financial year, demonstrates a robust commitment to reforming the prison system. As prison expansion evolves in tandem with upcoming sentencing reforms, the aim remains clear: to guarantee that there is always a cell available for the most dangerous offenders. The latest developments at HMP Channings Wood mark a significant step in addressing capacity issues and enhancing safety measures across the UK's prison estate.