The government has introduced tough new measures in the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill to tackle the growing issue of fake immigration lawyers providing rogue advice to vulnerable migrants. These measures, published on 27 April 2025, empower the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) to impose fines of up to £15,000 on individuals and firms illegally posing as immigration advisers. Currently, giving immigration advice without proper registration is already a criminal offence that can lead to jail time, but the new powers will enable the IAA to take further action against those exploiting desperate individuals seeking asylum in the UK.

Dame Angela Eagle, Minister for Border Security, emphasised that “Shameless individuals offering immigration advice completely illegally must be held to account.” With evidence mounting on how these fraudulent advisers are acting as middlemen for asylum seekers looking to manipulate the immigration system, the government is committed to creating a system where the rules are both respected and enforced.

The legislation also closes a loophole that allowed banned advisers to give immigration advice under “supervision”, thus preventing them from circumventing the law by merely shifting their operations. The crackdown is seen as a vital part of the government’s broader aim to ensure safety and order within the asylum system, a commitment further underscored by the introduction of counter-terror style powers to combat human trafficking and smuggling.

The IAA is expanding its regulatory capacity, gaining the authority to immediately suspend advisers suspected of serious misconduct. This is in response to alarming cases revealed by the agency, including that of Sukhwinder Singh Kang, who was sentenced for fraud after scamming vulnerable individuals out of thousands through false claims of his expertise. His tactics included employing fake qualifications and concocting a narrative of professional credibility, demonstrating the lengths to which rogue operators will go.

Dame Angela Eagle reiterated that “we are introducing these tough financial penalties for rogue firms and advisers, better protecting the integrity of our immigration system as well as vulnerable people in genuine need of advice.” This approach aims to bolster ongoing efforts by the Home Office to eliminate such criminality, ensuring that legitimate asylum seekers receive the assistance they need without falling prey to deceitful practices.

As the IAA enhances its powers, it aims to hold all registered advisers to higher standards, compelling former advisers to participate in investigations of their previous conduct if no longer registered. This commitment to proactive regulation intends to prevent individuals from simply evading accountability by departing the sector altogether.

By providing the necessary tools to combat fraudulent immigration advice, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill represents a significant step towards safeguarding the integrity of the UK’s immigration system and ensuring that those in genuine need of help receive proper and honest support.