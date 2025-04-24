New police vetting regulations explained

With new police vetting regulations set to come into force on 14th May, the recent comments from Chris Wilkinson, a Partner at the national law firm Weightmans, shed light on the implications of these changes. As a specialist in police and professional standards law, Chris has worked closely with police forces across the UK, advising on misconduct, vetting, and regulatory matters. At a time when the police force is under scrutiny following the High Court's ruling in the Sgt di Maria case, his insights provide valuable context around the operational and legal challenges faced by law enforcement.

The High Court’s ruling revealed a significant gap in the existing conduct framework, leaving police forces unable to remove officers whose vetting had been withdrawn. Chris emphasizes the importance of the upcoming regulations, saying, "The High Court’s ruling in the case of Sgt di Maria earlier this year has meant that the police cannot remove an officer’s vetting under the existing conduct regime. It left police leaders stuck, unable to act and understandably frustrated."

He explains that the new regulations serve as a necessary remedy for this deadlock, introducing a fair and clear process for reviewing vetting decisions. These reforms are not just procedural adjustments, but are vital to restoring public confidence in policing. "The new regulations, coming into force on 14 May, are a direct and necessary fix. They introduce a clear and fair process to review vetting decisions and, where needed, remove officers who no longer meet the standards the public rightly expects," he noted.

Wilkinson further stresses the significance of vetting in maintaining public trust, stating, "Vetting isn’t just a formality - it’s one of the core ways we safeguard public trust." He concludes by saying that these reforms provide the clarity that matters to the public, victims, and the many officers committed to maintaining high standards every day. As the implementation date approaches, those interested in further analysis or insights from Chris Wilkinson are encouraged to reach out for more information.