In the latest circular, Circular 009/2022, the Home Office outlines significant updates to police procedures in England and Wales, particularly regarding pre-charge bail and police driving standards. This document is crucial for police forces and public authorities as it details reforms under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022. The pre-charge bail provisions began on 26 and 28 October 2022, aiming to streamline the process while ensuring it remains victim-focused and efficient.

The beginnings of these changes can be traced back to a public consultation initiated by the Home Office in May 2018, which aimed to evaluate existing driving standards concerning police pursuits. As a direct response to this consultation, the government introduced a new assessment test for police officers' driving standards, indicating a commitment to improving safety and accountability in police operations.

In addition to the pre-charge bail provisions, the circular highlights the Road Traffic Act 1988 (Police Driving: Prescribed Training) Regulations 2022, which became effective on 30 November 2022. These regulations specify the necessary training requirements for police drivers, ensuring they are adequately prepared for the challenges of their duties. A further amendment, the Road Traffic Act 1988 (Police Driving: Prescribed Training) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, was laid on 3 July 2025 and will come into effect on 24 July 2025, reflecting continuous improvements in police driver training standards.