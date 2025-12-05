In a major announcement today, the UK government has detailed a new approach aimed at modernising the criminal courts while placing victims at the forefront of the justice system. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy presented these reforms, which respond to a concerning backlog of cases in the courts, during a session in Parliament. With tens of thousands of victims waiting for their day in court, Lammy stated, "This government inherited a justice system in crisis – victims are waiting far too long to get their case to court."

The proposed changes include the introduction of new 'Swift Courts' designed to expedite cases likely to result in a sentence of three years or less, which are expected to be heard 20% quicker than traditional jury trials. This response is crucial as the backlog within the Crown Court has nearly reached 80,000 cases, creating a heavy burden on victims seeking closure and justice. Lammy highlighted that "justice delayed is justice denied," emphasising the importance of a more efficient judicial process.

To address the complexity and time commitment traditionally involved in judicial proceedings, the new plan enables judge-only trials for specific technical cases, particularly lengthy fraud and financial offences. This initiative will also allow magistrates to impose sentences of up to 18 months, aiming to relieve the Crown Court of pressure by allowing more cases to be processed at the magistrate level. These changes are anticipated to facilitate around a quarter of the cases that currently have to wait for jury trials, thus ensuring that victims see their perpetrators in court sooner.

The reforms come as studies reveal a decline in victim confidence in the legal system, with less than half believing they will receive justice. Many victims are discouraged by prolonged waits, leading some to withdraw their cases – a concern highlighted by Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, who said, “I’ve seen first-hand how the delays we’ve inherited have had real-world impacts on victims who end up feeling paralysed and re-traumatised as their cases drag on."

In tandem with court system reforms, the government has committed £550 million toward vital support services for victims and witnesses. This substantial investment aims to provide practical and emotional assistance, ensuring that victims do not have to navigate the process alone. Lammy also noted the necessity of increasing judicial funding to ensure that judges can work effectively to handle the rising caseload, with the ambition that the court system will operate at unprecedented levels by the end of the current parliamentary session.

David Ford, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, welcomed the government's planned measures. He commented, “We have long called for radical action to deal with a justice system in crisis.” By moving some cases into magistrates’ courts and enabling magistrates to handle more serious matters, the government can effectively help mitigate the backlog that has plagued the system and caused distress for victims.

The comprehensive strategy outlined today signals a determined effort to reshape the justice system in the UK, ensuring it becomes more responsive to the needs of victims and efficacious in delivering justice, thereby restoring public trust in the institution.