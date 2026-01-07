In a bid to bolster the security of public services, a £210 million Government Cyber Action Plan has been unveiled, setting forth measures aimed at boosting cyber resilience across the UK government. With the increasing threat of cyber attacks, this plan outlines how a newly established Government Cyber Unit will oversee risk management and incident response across departments, creating a coordinated approach to safeguard essential services used by citizens daily. Digital Government Minister Ian Murray commented, "Cyber-attacks can take vital public services offline in minutes – disrupting our digital services and our very way of life."

The Cyber Action Plan is part of broader government efforts to digitise public services effectively, potentially unlocking up to £45 billion in productivity savings. Officials noted that trust is paramount as services transition online, with the plan designed to ensure public confidence in the security and resilience of these platforms. By tackling cyber threats head-on, the government aims to restore faith in services critical to everyday lives.

Released concurrently with the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, the plan emphasises the importance of robust defences across governmental supply chains. From energy providers to healthcare facilities, all sectors must strengthen their cyber resilience to prevent disruptions. This approach aims to maintain the functionality of vital services while countering malicious cyber actions.

Key features of the new strategy include improved visibility of cyber risks, decisive action on complex challenges, quicker response times to incidents, and enhanced resilience throughout government operations. Murray elaborated on the initiative, stating, "This plan sets a new bar to bolster the defences of our public sector, putting cyber-criminals on warning that we are going further and faster to protect the UK’s businesses and public services alike."

Additionally, the introduction of a new Software Security Ambassador Scheme seeks to reduce software supply chain risks. This initiative, supported by major firms including Cisco and Santander, encourages the adoption of the Software Security Code of Practice among enterprises, aiming to mitigate the threat posed by software vulnerabilities. Thomas Harvey, Chief Information Security Officer at Santander UK, said, "By advocating for these standards we’re not just protecting Santander and our customers, we are helping to build a more secure digital economy for everyone."

Through these innovative measures and partnerships, the UK government aspires to enhance the safety and reliability of public services in an increasingly digital age, ensuring that citizens can access essential services with confidence and trust.