New partners enhance Anderson Strathern team

Independent Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has made significant strides by appointing two outstanding professionals to its senior team. Edward Gratwick joins as a partner in the Dispute Resolution team, recognised as a ‘rising star’ in property litigation by the Legal 500 and as ‘up and coming’ in real estate litigation by Chambers and Partners. With over 17 years of experience, Edward has a robust background in litigating property disputes involving commercial landlords and high-profile public procurement cases, evidenced by his regular appearances in the Court of Session.

In addition to Edward, Fallon Spencer has been appointed as a director, bringing her expertise in commercial property to the firm. With a decade of experience, Fallon focuses on financial risk within the property sector and has a proven track record in advising on investment portfolios, spanning various types of investments such as student accommodation and the private rented sector.

These strategic appointments aim to bolster the firm’s highly regarded Commercial Real Estate department, which plays a pivotal role in managing cross-border transactions while addressing specific Scottish legal considerations. Over the past year, the team has been instrumental in numerous high-profile projects in the hospitality, retail, and commercial property sectors, both domestically and internationally, catering to a diverse clientele.

Murray McCall, Managing Partner at Anderson Strathern, highlighted the importance of these appointments in maintaining the firm’s momentum, stating, “We are building on the success and significant growth achieved during the past 12 months so having the right people in place is key. Fallon and Edward are exceptionally experienced, and I have no doubt they’ll deliver further strength and depth to our commercial real estate team.”